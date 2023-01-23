Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Spend a Fun Day at the Beach; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti Marie Spend a Fun Day at the Beach
(Photo: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra took to social media on 23 January 2023 to share some pictures from her fun day out with her family. The photos featured her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie.
She posted three pictures from her lazy day out with her family. One picture featured the trio together, the other one has Priyanka and Malti looking at the beach and the last picture featured the three by the shore, having a fun time. She captioned the post as "Sunday."
On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She is also working on a romantic drama film called It's All Coming Back To Me.
Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.
