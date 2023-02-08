Pics: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Loved-up Ski Trip With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy quality time on their ski vacation with daughter Malti Marie.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took some time out of their busy schedules and enjoyed some quality time on their ski vacation with daughter Malti Marie. The Jonas family was also accompanied by their friends on the trip. On 8 February, the couple took to social media to share some glimpses from their memorable trip.
Here, take a look:
Priyanka and Nick can't take their eyes off of each other.
Priyanka and Nick engage in a fun snow fight.
Priyanka looked beautiful her in black coat.
Nick looked dapper in his red and black ski outfit.
Priyanka takes a selfie with her friends.
Priyanka takes her daughter for a walk.
Priyanka and Nick pose with their friends for a picture.
Nick and Priyanka pose with daughter Malti Marie.
