Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao Express Their Grief Over Turkey Earthquake

Rajkummmar Rao and Priyanka Chopra express their grief over Turkey earthquake.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Turkey was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning, 6 February and its consequent aftershocks resulted in a death toll that surpassed 4,000 people on Tuesday, 7 February, as per reports. Several celebrities, including actors Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, among others took to social media to express their grief over the tragedy.
Sharing a picture of the wreckage in Turkey, Priyanka, who is also a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, wrote "Devasting" with a heart break emoji on her Instagram story.
Here, take a look:
Whereas, Rajkummar wrote "#Turkey #Syria You are in our prayers."
Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu also shared a picture from the tragedy on Instagram and wrote, "Praying."
Actor Shilpa Shetty also penned a touching note on Instagram. "Sending prayers to all the people whose lives have been affected by the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria. May the souls of all the departed rest in peace," she wrote.
Actor Sayani Gupta also took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the mishap. "Praying for Turkey, Syria, Greece, Palestine.. everyone struck by the terrifying Earthquake. Absolutely heartbreaking!"
Published: undefined