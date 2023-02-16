Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor & Others Attend 'Shehzada' Screening

Shahid Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others attend Shehzada screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film, Shehzada, held a special screening of the film in Mumbai on 16 February. The film's lead actors attended the screening with their families. Besides, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi, Arjun Kapoor, and Sharvari Wagh, among others, also attended the screening.
Here, take a look at the photos:
Kartik and Kriti pose together for a picture.
Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a pastel green outfit.
Kartik Aaryan aced the casual look at his film's screening.
Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput arrived hand-in-hand at the screening.
Arjun Kapoor also attended the screening.
Huma Qureshi looked gorgeous in her beige outfit.
Sharvari Wagh looked stunning in her black dress.
Chunky Pandey at the screening.
Angad Bedi at the screening.
Kartik Aaryan with his parents at the screening.
Kriti Sanon with her family at the screening.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)