In Photos: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Greeted Their Fans on Eid

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greet their fans on Eid.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Every year, on the occasion of Eid, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greet hundreds of their fans gathered outside their respective homes in Mumbai. This year, the Pathaan and Ek Tha Tiger carried on with tradition. While SRK greeted his fans with his little one, AbRam, from Mannat, Salman greeted them from his balcony. Here are some pictures.
Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans gathered outside Mannat.
Shah Rukh Khan blows a kiss for his fans.
Shah Rukh and his little son, AbRam, wave at the fans.
Salman Khan greets his fans from his balcony.
Salman Khan with his bodyguards.
Salman Khan greets fans with joined hands.