Shah Rukh Recalls Buying First Home & How Gauri Became an Interior Designer

Bollywood superstar and his wife have been married for over 30 years now. Gauri recently released her coffee table book called 'My Life in Design'. The book reportedly gives fans a glimpse into SRK and Gauri's family home, Mannat. Moreover, the foreword for the book is written by none other than SRK.
A fan took to her social media account to share the heartfelt foreword that has been penned by the Bollywood superstar.
He starts the note by writing, “Many years ago, I read a quote: ‘Marriage is like a workshop.’ I guess it meant to say that one has to keep working on a marriage…invest time in it and basically just getting married is not enough, but constant upkeep of the same is important. Of course, the other interpretation is that one partner works and the other just shops! Since Gauri started her design store and work on interiors, the latter interpretation of the quote is applicable to us.”
The Pathaan actor also wrote about the story behind Gauri becoming an interior designer and their first-ever home, "It all started when we bought our first home in Mumbai. Needless to say, it was beyond our means, but we needed a living space, because we were expecting Aryan. So, the choice was made, that we would try and buy stuff for the house as and when we had the money. We could not afford a designer, so the job was taken over by Gauri. She always had a penchant for drawing and was very creative with her own room and even clothes, so we both felt she could put together something that would be both aesthetic and affordable."
"We once went to buy a sofa, but since it was too expensive, we just bought the leather for the sofa for one of my travels and waited for some carpenter to build what Gauri had designed in a notebook. This went on for some years, and as things started looking up for us, we went on to buy a bigger home, Mannat. The story was the same, that we had spent all our money on the property and had none left for the interiors. So again, by default, Gauri became our interior designer," he added.
Some family pictures from the book were also recently circulating on the internet.
In the book, SRK also divulged details about how Gauri designs spaces and how she caters to her clients and more.
The Bollywood couple were recently spotted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala. On the work front, SRK will be seen in Dunki and Jawan.
