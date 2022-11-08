In Photos: A Glimpse of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi 2022

Kashi Vishwanath temple on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.
Dev Deepawali also known as the Diwali of the Gods is celebrated on the full moon of the Karthik month according to the Hindu calendar in India. The festival is celebrated every year in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
This year Dev Deepawali was celebrated on 7 November. Around 21 lakh earthen lamps were lit in Kashi to mark the festival. Devotees and tourists from all over the country visited the city. Here are a few snapshots:
Dev Deepawali being celebrated in Kaashi.
Tourists visting Kaashi during Dev Deepawali.
Ganga ghat on Dev Deepawali.
Laser show at Kaashi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.
Varanasi on the day of Dev Deepawali.
Devotees gathered around Ganga ghat to celebrate Dev Deepawali.
Devotees visiting Varanasi on Dev Deepawali.
More than 10 Lakh earthen lamps being lit on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.
Varanasi on the day of Dev Deepawali.
Deevotes lighting lamps near Ganga ghat.
Dev Deepawali being celebrated in India on 7 November.
Deevotes in Kolkata lighting diyas on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.
Kaashi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.
Tourists visiting Kaashi during Dev Deepawali.
Varanasi on Dev Deepawali.
Kashi Vishwanath temple decorated on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.
Varanasi on the day of Dev Deepawali.
Deevotes offering prayers and lighting diyas on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.
Varanasi on Dev Deepawali.
Ganga ghat on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.
