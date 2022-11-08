In Photos: A Glimpse of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi 2022

Dev Deepawali also known as the Diwali of the Gods is celebrated on the full moon of the Karthik month according to the Hindu calendar in India. The festival is celebrated every year in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

This year Dev Deepawali was celebrated on 7 November. Around 21 lakh earthen lamps were lit in Kashi to mark the festival. Devotees and tourists from all over the country visited the city. Here are a few snapshots: