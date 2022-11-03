Dev Deepavali 2022: Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Dev Diwali in Varanasi

Dev Deepavali 2022 Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Why it is celebrated in Varanasi?
(Photo: iStock)
Dev Deepavali or Diwali 2022 is an auspicious festival celebrated annually in Varanasi, a holy city in India. The festival is observed to commemorate the triumph of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur and that it is why, it is also recognized as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima. Every year, the Dev Diwali is celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima.
Dev Deepavali is the festival of lights. Devotees offer special prayers and light earthen lamps (diyas) as a tribute to Lord Shiva who defeated the demon Tripurasur. Generally, Dev Diwali is celebrated in the northern parts of India, especially Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and falls after 15 Days of the main festival of Diwali.
Let's read about the significance, rituals, shubh muhurat, and tithi of Dev Deepavali 2022.
Dev Deepavali 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 7 November 2022. People who are confused about the Dev Diwali 2022 date must know that the tithi begins on 7 November and ends on 8 November 2022.
According to Drik Panchang, the following is the shubh muhurat and tithi of Dev Deepavali 2022.
Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat: 5:14 pm to 7:49 pm (7 November)
Duration: 2 hours 35 mins
Purnima Tithi Starts: 4:15 pm (7 November 2022)
Purnima Tithi Ends: 4:31 pm (8 November 2022)
The significance of Dev Deepavali is to honour Lord Shiva who killed Tripurasura to protect the people from his attrocities. According to Hindu mythology, a demon named Tripurasur was tormenting people on earth and Gods in heaven. He build three cities called Tripura and wanted to conquer the whole world.
Fed up with this, the Gods in heaven requested Lord Shiva to protect them from the torture of the demon Tripurasur. Lord Shiva took the form of Triputantaka and killed three demons – Tarakaksha, Viryavana, and Tarakaksha (together called as Tripurasur). This is why Dev Diwali is observed to celebrate the victory of Lord shiva over Tripurasur.
The rituals of Dev Deepavali include the following:
1. People take a dip in the Holy Ganga (Kartik Snan) as a special ritual.
2. Light millions of earthen lamps or diyas in the evening to mark the victory of light over darkness.
3. Perform Ganga Aarti at Dashameshwar Ghat.
4. 24 Brahmins chant 24 special vedic mantras.
5. Processions of Lord Shiva and other deities are held as a mark of reverence.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)