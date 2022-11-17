In Photos: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Grace An Award Show

Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Kriti Sanon slay at an award show.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and several other celebs graced an award show in Mumbai on 16 November. The stars put their most fashionable foot forward to slay the evening. While Deepika Padukone looked mesmerizing in her white tulle skirt paired with a matching shirt and black sash, Janhvi Kapoor was a vision in her shimmery blue mermaid gown.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Janhvi Kapoor looked enchanting in her shimmery blue mermaid gown.
Sharvari Wagh looked modish in her all-black look.
Kriti Sanon looked stunning in her navy blue thigh-high slit gown.
Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone hug each other at the award show.
Sharwari and Kartik Aaryan strike a playful pose for the paps.
Rakul Preet Singh looked stylish in her black dress.
Deepika Padukone looked beautiful in her white tulle skirt and matching shirt.
Kartik Aaryan dazzled in a dark green suit.
