Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu Shares Pictures With Her Mom From Her Baby Shower

Actor Bipasha Basu recently shared some adorable pictures from her Shaadh (baby shower) with her husband Karan Singh Grover, and her mother, Mamta Basu. The Raaz actor announced the news of her pregnancy on social media last month, on 16 August.

Sharing two pictures with her 'ma', the actor wrote on Instagram, "Wish to be a Ma like you. Love you Ma #mymommyisthebest #shaadh #foodcoma."