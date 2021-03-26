In Photos: Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden in J&K Opens for Visitors

The tulip garden is a spectrum of colours that features lakhs of the flowers blossoming on the Zabarwan Hills along the banks of Dal Lake. The garden sees over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties of tulips in their full bloom.

PM Narendra Modi, in a tweet, informed the people about the opening of the garden ahead of the Tulip Festival and also urged the people to visit the garden to experience the warm hospitality of the people of J&K.