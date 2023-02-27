In Photos: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Other Celebs Dazzle on the Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani at an award show.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actors Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and several other Bollywood celebrities attended the Zee Cine Awards on Sunday, 26 February. The stars were dressed their stylish best for their red carpet appearance at the awards night. Actors Varun Dhawan, Babil Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, among others also attended the awards show.
Here, take a look at the photos:
Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a pastel green dress.
Kiara Advani made heads turn in her red gown.
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a suit.
Kriti Sanon looked stylish in her black ensemble.
Rashmika Mandanna looked like a vision in her black gown.
Babil Khan also attended the awards show.
Shahid Kapoor looked dashing in his black suit.
Ayan Mukerji also arrived at the event.
Varun Dhawan stunned in his blue suit.
Sheeba Chaddha looked gorgeous in her saree.
Boney Kapoor also arrived at the awards night.
Anupam Kher also attended the awards night.
Bobby Deol wore a black and white ensemble.
Anil Kapoor looked classy in his navy blur suit.
Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a black suit.
Divya Dutta looked stunning in a saree.
