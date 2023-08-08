In Photos: Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam Arrive in Style For 'OMG 2' Screening

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam Arrive in Style For 'OMG 2' Screening

'OMG 2' starring Akshay Kumar will release in theatres on 11 August.
The cast of OMG 2.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The cast of<em> OMG 2.</em></p></div>

The makers of OMG 2 hosted a special screening for their film on Monday, 7 August in Mumbai. Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

The film's cast was all smiles for the shutterbugs at the screening. They were also joined by co-star Arun Govil at the event.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi posed together.

Yami Gautam and Arun Govil also joined the lead actors of the film at the screening.

The film's cast and crew posed together for the shutterbugs.

Akshay Kumar also posed with the film's official poster.

