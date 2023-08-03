OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Guides Pankaj Tripathi as He Seeks Justice

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The trailer for Akshay Kumar satirical comedy film OMG 2 was released on Thursday, 3 August. The release of the film is slated to be on 11 August. Directed by Amit Rai, the film will release alongside another Bollywood movie, Gadar 2.
In the trailer, we see, Akshay as Lord Shiva's messenger. Alongside Akshay, we see Pankaj Tripathi, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva and trying is to help his son when a video of his son is circulated in which he is seemingly doing something 'shameful'. Not much else is revealed about the film.
The film is co-produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films and Viacom18 Studios. The sequel introduces new characters essayed by Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.
OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG, which also starred Paresh Rawal.
