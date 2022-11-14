In Photos: Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan & Others Attend Rakesh Kumar's Prayer Meet

Abhishek Bachchan arrives with mother Jaya Bachchan at the prayer meet.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Veteran filmmaker and writer Rakesh Kumar passed away on 10 November, after his prolonged battle with cancer. A prayer meet was held by his family on Sunday, 13 November in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and director Indra Kumar among others arrived at the prayer meet to their last respects to the veteran.
Take a look at some pictures here:
Actor Shabana Azmi at Rakesh Kumar's prayer meet.
Filmmaker Indra Kumar arrives at the prayer meet.
Abhishek Bachchan at Rakesh Kumar's prayer meet.
Jaya Bachchan at Rakesh Kumar's prayer meet.
Abhishek Bachchan arrives with mother Jaya Bachchan at the prayer meet.
