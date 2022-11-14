In Photos: Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan & Others Attend Rakesh Kumar's Prayer Meet

Veteran filmmaker and writer Rakesh Kumar passed away on 10 November, after his prolonged battle with cancer. A prayer meet was held by his family on Sunday, 13 November in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and director Indra Kumar among others arrived at the prayer meet to their last respects to the veteran.

