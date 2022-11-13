Filmmaker Rakesh Kumar Passes Away; Amitabh Bachchan Writes, 'Morose Is the Day'

The actor wrote, "Morose is the day... for another colleague has left us and me in particular… Rakesh Sharma , first AD to Prakash Mehra on ZANJEER .. then independent director for other PM (Prakash Mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country) films... and singularly - Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , et al... and such great camaraderie on sets and elsewhere, socially, during events and Holi.”

He added, “One by one they all leave... But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget... his sense of screenplay and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth... and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety.”