In Photos: Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt & Others Attend Kishor Bajaj's Prayer Meet

Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Boney Kapoor at Kishor Bajaj's prayer meet.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Kishor Bajaj, the man who introduced India's first Michelin-star restaurant, passed away on 17 March. The late businessman's family held a prayer meet in his memory in Mumbai on 21 March. Several celebrities from the film industry attended the prayer meet, including Aamir Khan, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, and Boman Irani, among others.
Here are some photos from the prayer meet.
Boney Kapoor was also spotted arriving at the venue.
Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday also attended the prayer meet.
Boman Irani arrived with his wife Zenobia Irani.
Jaaved Jaaferi was also spotted arriving at the location.
Sanjay Dutt also attended the prayer meet.
Filmmaker Indra Kumar also arrived at the prayer meet.
Aamir Khan was spotted with his ex-wife Kiran Rao.
Dia Mirza was also spotted at the venue.
Sohail Khan also arrived at the prayer meet.
Several celebrities from the film industry were part of the prayer meet.
Anu Malik also arrived at the prayer meet.
Shraddha Kapoor also arrived to her last respects.
Newlyweds Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray also attended the prayer meet.
