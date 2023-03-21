In Photos: Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt & Others Attend Kishor Bajaj's Prayer Meet

Kishor Bajaj, the man who introduced India's first Michelin-star restaurant, passed away on 17 March. The late businessman's family held a prayer meet in his memory in Mumbai on 21 March. Several celebrities from the film industry attended the prayer meet, including Aamir Khan, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, and Boman Irani, among others.

Here are some photos from the prayer meet.