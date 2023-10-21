'He Fills My Heart': Ira Khan Shares Heartfelt Note For Fiance Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan takes a stroll down memory lane and shares photos from her engagement.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira took a trip down memory lane and shared a bunch of photos from her engagement to Nupur Shikhare. Ira also penned a heartfelt note for Nupur. In a couple of the photos, Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta can be seen dancing with Nupur.
"I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though. You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it.
And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on.
I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists. I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you.
And I love you more," Ira wrote in one of her captions.
Ira Khan shares photos from her engagement, which took place last November.
Ira with her fiance Nupur Shikhare.
Nupur dances at his engagement party.
Nupur at his goofiest best at the party.
Nupur shakes a leg with Mithila Palkar.
Nupur dances his heart out at his and Ira's engagement party.
Ira and Nupur.
The couple strike an adorable pose.
Nupur with Aamir and Kiran Rao's son Azad.
Nupur dancing with family members.
Nupur and Aamir Khan.
Nupur with Ira's mom Reena Dutta.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)