'A Pro of Being Aamir Khan's Daughter Is That I Have His Credibility': Ira Khan

In 2020, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to social media to announce the launch of her foundation, Agatsu. Through Agatsu, Ira attempts to provide mental health support and make mental health more accessible and affordable.
The Quint caught up with Ira to speak about her foundation, struggling with depression, how her family helped her through the difficult time, being Aamir Khan's daughter and more.
Speaking about what prompted her to start Agatsu Ira said, "I was working on my play in 2019 and I already knew that I had clinical depression. I was speaking to someone and got to know how AR Rahman had come out about his anxiety and how that prompted him to help somebody dealing with anxiety talk about it. Even though I had all the resources - financial, family support - it still crippled me. I felt that I wasn't being understood. Looking back, that's how Agatsu started."
Ira Khan also went on to talk about how her family being in the limelight impacts her, "When I was growing up my mom told me 'Stupid people say stupid things.' Little did I know that she said this because she gets bothered by what people say. So, I was like, 'My mother said it must be true.' So, I never get bothered by anything anyone ever says."
"My father is a public figure. He has put himself out there. So, he said, 'Please, come and comment on me.' He has given you permission to do that," she added.
She also spoke about her journey towards understanding mental health issues.
