Govinda, Suniel Shetty Attend Ramesh Taurani's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Govinda, Suniel Shetty and others attend Raveena Taurani's wedding reception.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Raveena Taurani, the daughter of veteran film producer Ramesh Taurani, recently tied the knot with Apoorva Kumar in an intimate wedding ceremony. On Tuesday, 7 February, the producer hosted a star-studded wedding reception for the newlyweds in Mumbai. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty, Govinda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiran Rao among many others.
Here, take a look:
Newlyweds Raveena Taurani and Apoorva Kumar pose for the paps.
The newlyweds pose with their family.
Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi arrived in stylish outfits.
Sonakshi Sinha wore an off-white outfit paired with statement jewellery.
Huma Qureshi chose a black saree for the evening.
Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in his white and black suit.
Singers Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun also attended the reception.
Daisy Shah chose a pink lehenga for the reception.
Rohit Saraf looked dapper in his black suit.
Singer Mika also attended the event.
Riteish Deshmukh also attended the wedding reception.
Fardeen Khan also chose a black and white suit for the evening.
Raveena Tandon looked like a vision in her green saree.
Father-son duo Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty also attended the reception.
Kiran Rao also arrived at the reception.
Akanksha Ranjan looked stunning in her pink saree.
Aditya Seal arrived with his wife Anushka Ranjan.
Kunal Kapoor also attended the event.
Govinda also arrived at the reception.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined