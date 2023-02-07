'We Seek Your Blessings': Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Tie the Knot

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tie the knot.
(Photo: Instagram)
After several years of dating, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot on Tuesday, 7 February. The Shershaah co-stars got married in an intimate ceremony amidst their friends and family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
The couple took to social media to share some pictures from their big day. They captioned the post "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead"
Here, take a look at them:
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on 7 February in Jaisalmer.
The newlyweds are all smiles.
The wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla among others.
Sidharth took to Instagram to share a photo of Kiara kissing him.
Published: 07 Feb 2023,10:43 PM IST