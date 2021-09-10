Pics: Sonu Sood Ushers in Ganesh Chaturthi by Bringing Ganpati Home

Sonu Sood has begun his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Sonu Sood with Lord Ganesha.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun in Maharashtra from Friday, 10 September. Actor Sonu Sood was spotted in Mumbai, getting ready to welcome Lord Ganesha to his house. The actor was seen performing a little puja and seeking Ganpati's blessings. He also stopped to pose for the paparazzi.

Take a look at the photos:

Sonu Sood begins his Ganesh Chaturthi preparations.

Sonu Sood waves at the paps as he gets ready to take Ganpati Bappa home.

The actor performs a little puja.

Sonu Sood welcomes Ganpati Bappa.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun in full swing in Maharashtra.

