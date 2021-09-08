Pics: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty Brings Ganpati Home

Shilpa Shetty welcomes Lord Ganesha to her house ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Maharashtra is getting ready for Ganesh Chaturthi, which starts from Friday, 11 September. On Wednesday, actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai, getting ready to welcome Lord Ganesha home.
Shilpa posed for the paparazzi with her Ganesha idol before getting into the car and driving home.
Shilpa Shetty with the Ganesha idol.
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa gets ready to welcome Lord Ganesha.
Shilpa poses for the paps before heading home.
Shilpa Shetty seeks blessings from Lord Ganesha.
Shilpa's preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi have begun.
