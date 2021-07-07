Dilip Kumar's Last Journey: Thespian Laid to Rest With Full State Honours

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Updated:

Saira Banu at Dilip Kumar's funeral; the legendary actor wrapped in Tricolour.

|

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saira Banu at Dilip Kumar's funeral; the legendary actor wrapped in Tricolour.</p></div>

Thespian Dilip Kumar's demise on Wednesday sent the nation into mourning. The icon, who passed away due to age-related illness, has left a rich legacy behind him for filmmakers and actors.

Kumar's funeral proceedings began in the evening as his mortal remains were wrapped in the Tricolour. Dilip Kumar's wife and actor Saira Banu was seen with their family members and friends.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and many other celebrities had visited Kumar's home to offer condolences and pay their last respects. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that Dilip Kumar will be cremated with full state honours.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saira Banu at Dilip Kumar's funeral.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The funeral procession of the legendary actor.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dilip Kumar's mortal remains wrapped in Tricolour.&nbsp;</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saira Banu with her friends and family.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dilip Kumar's last rites were performed with full state honours.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Subhash Ghai at the funeral.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dilip Kumar being laid to rest.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amitabh Bachchan at Dilip Kumar's funeral</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amitabh Bachchan</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amitabh Bachchan attended Dilip Kumar's last rites</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amitabh Bachchan</p></div>

Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui took to Twitter to share a video of the actor being draped in the Tricolour.

Also ReadUddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra At Dilip Kumar's House

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 07 Jul 2021,04:59 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT