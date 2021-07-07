Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra Reach Dilip Kumar's House to Pay Last Respects

Dilip Kumar's burial will take place on Wednesday evening.
Iconic actor Dilip Kumar's burial will take place in the evening at Juhu Qabrastan; Shabana Azmi reaches Kumar's house to pay her last respect. 

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai last week after he had complained of breathlessness.

Dilip Kumar's burial will take place in the evening at Juhu Qabrastan. Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and other celebrities visited Kumar and Saira Banu's home to offer condolences and pay their last respects.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saira Banu at the hospital.&nbsp;</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dilip Kumar being carried home by Saira Banu and their family friends.&nbsp;</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Friends pay their last respects.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shabana Azmi visits Dilip Kumar's home to pay her last respect.</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dharmendra clicked outside Dilip Kumar's house.&nbsp;</p></div>
Published: 07 Jul 2021,11:18 AM IST
