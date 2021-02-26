Pics: Deepika Spotted in Khar, Husband Ranveer Clicked in Bandra

Ranveer was spotted in Bandra, while Deepika was seen exiting a restaurant in Khar
Pratikshya Mishra
Deepika and Ranveer spotted in Khar and Bandra respectively  | (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone was recently snapped exiting a restaurant in Mumbai's Khar. She greeted fans as she made her way towards the cards. Meanwhile, husband Ranveer Singh was also spotted in Bandra in a colourful jacket.

Deepika and Ranveer are all set to star in Kabir Khan's 83.

Take a look at the photos:

Ranveer Singh walking to his car
Fans surround Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone spotted in Khar
Ranveer Singh snapped in Bandra
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
<p>Deepika chose a black distressed jeans, a white top, and a shrug for the occasion.</p>
<p>Deepika surrounded by fans.</p>
