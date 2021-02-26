Watch: Deepika Struggles to Secure Purse as Woman Pulls It

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at Khar.|
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at Khar where she was met with a large crowd of her fans. In one instance, a woman pulled Deepika's bag while trying to sell tissues.
Deepika didn't seem to be bothered by the crowd, smiling warmly as she made her way back to her car. In a video posted by photojournalist Viral Bhayani, the actor can be seen walking to her car wearing black distressed jeans, a white top, and a shrug. Towards the end, she looks concerned as her bag is being pulled away.
Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She is also set to appear in Kabir Khan's 83 alongside Ranveer Singh.
