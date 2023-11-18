Beckham Thanks SRK, Sonam For Hosting Him; Shares Pics of Desi Food He Tried

David Beckham recently visited India to watch the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. He also attended two parties, thrown by Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

Beckham took to social media to thank SRK and Sonam for hosting him and even shared pictures clicked with them. "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home…

@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon," Beckham wrote alongside the photos. The star footballer also shared photos of all the desi food he tried.