Shahid-Mira, Malaika-Arjun in Inside Pics From David Beckham's Welcome Party

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a welcome party for David Beckham in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Quint Entertainment
Updated:

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor in Inside Pics From Sonam Kapoor's Party for David Beckham

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Former star footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham is currently on a three-day visit to India. To welcome the star, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a lavish party for the player at their Mumbai residence.

Several Bollywood celebrities were part of the star-studded night, including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, and Karisma Kapoor, among others.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar clicked a picture with Maheep Kapoor. 

Maheep, Malaika and Karisma were all smiles for the camera.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the party.

David, Sanjay Kapoor and family for a picture together.

Karisma Kapoor and David Beckham shared a side-hug at the party.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor posed together with David Beckham for a photograph.

Arjun and David twinned in black.

Hosts Sonam and Anand posed with other guests at the party.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also joined the party with David Beckham.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 16 Nov 2023,07:15 PM IST

