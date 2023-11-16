Shahid-Mira, Malaika-Arjun in Inside Pics From David Beckham's Welcome Party

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor in Inside Pics From Sonam Kapoor's Party for David Beckham
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Former star footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham is currently on a three-day visit to India. To welcome the star, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a lavish party for the player at their Mumbai residence.
Several Bollywood celebrities were part of the star-studded night, including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, and Karisma Kapoor, among others.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar clicked a picture with Maheep Kapoor.
Maheep, Malaika and Karisma were all smiles for the camera.
Several Bollywood celebrities attended the party.
David, Sanjay Kapoor and family for a picture together.
Karisma Kapoor and David Beckham shared a side-hug at the party.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor posed together with David Beckham for a photograph.
Arjun and David twinned in black.
Hosts Sonam and Anand posed with other guests at the party.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also joined the party with David Beckham.
