The Cockfight Club of Kalyani

For decades, cockfights have been prevalent in many countries, but its real roots are in the Indus Valley civilization.

In India, in spite of the game being made illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty Towards Animal Act,1960, in Andhra Pradesh cockfights are still hugely popular.

But this is the story of a cockfight, not from Andhra Pradesh but from West Bengal.

In Kalyani, in the suburbs of Kolkata, there’s a Santal tribal village where bets are still placed on cockfights.

In fact, in 1994 it transformed into a form of gambling. And it still continues – duels are held every Thursday and Sunday.