In Photos: Before An Artist Takes To The Stage
(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)
Artists, when they take to the stage are putting up an act. They are performing, being someone other than themselves. But what about when they aren't? Who are they just before they take the stage?
This is a question that The Quint set out to answer as it documented folk artists in their intimate spaces as they prepare to perform.
A Jhumur artists puts on his head gear
The West Bengal Tourism department in association with Banglanatak dot com held a three day 'Folk Safar' in Kolkata from February 18-20.
The event aimed at showcasing folk music, dance and art from different corners of the state, especially rural Bengal which is known for its rich folk culture. It also aimed at promoting artists who have been severely affected by the COVID induced lockdown.
The event saw performances ranging from Purulia's famous Chhau dance to the Jhumur dance from the Sundarbans, and music performances like the famous Baul music.
A Chhau dancer with his mask that represents Durga
The Chhau dance which originated in eastern India and has its roots in Purulia enacts episodes from epics and local folklores. It is connected to regional rituals, specifically the spring festival of Chaitra Parva.
Local folklore primarily revolves around gods and goddess slaying the evil demon and saving the world, and thus most of the masks depict known goddesses like Durga and her avatars and some of the demons who she fought.
Chhau dancers with their respective masks depicting goddesses and demons
The dance form involves wearing of huge masks and the performers indulging in mock combat.
A Chhau mask and weapon to be used for the performance
The Quint followed Binadhar Kumar and his group, who hail from Purulia's Bamnia as they performed at the event.
Chhau dancers wake up from a quick afternoon nap and get ready for their performance
An elderly Chhau dancer puts on his costume. Chhau dancing usually runs in the family and is passed on from generation to generation.
A dancer fixes his masks before exiting his tent. The masks have to be put on tightly, else the acrobatics can dislogde them.
A dancer picks up his mask to line up for his performance
Since the masks are heavy, the dancers tend to either stay seated before the performance or rest the masks.
Traditionally the dance used to be performed by men only, but with time, women too have taken it up.
A female chau dancer sits under the shade to rest.
The masks are quite heavy and it takes the artists years of training to perform mock combat acrobatics with the maks on.
A jhumur dancing sharing a candid moment with her colleague
The Jhumur dance is a tribal dance which originated in the tea tribe communities of Assam. This dance is performed by both men and women to the rhythm of the Madal.
A jhumur dancer putting on his costume before the performance
As the name suggests, the Jhumur or the Jhoomar is an important part of the perforamce and all the women performing wear a pair.
The jhumur or the Jhoomar is an important part of the dance routine, as the dancers sync it with the Madal
The dance signifies ritual worship, specifically in the autumn season. It also signifies or celebrates courtship.
A jhumur dancer fixes her colleague's neck accessory right behind the stage
The Quint documented Bablu Sardar and his group Tusu Mata Sampraday, who come from Satjelia in the Sundarbans. The reporter also followed Biren Kalindi's Cho dance troop who performed not only the Chhau and Jhumur dance, but also the Natua dance.
Biren Kalindi getting the pattern drawn on his chest
The Natua dance is a form of dance drama and is usually performed during marriages or other special occassions. It is often signified by the lead dancer having tribal patterns drawn all over his body with clay.
The pattern is imprinted a few minutes before the performance as it is very difficult for the artists to keep it on for long periods of time.
The pattern is completely hand painted.
The pattern has to be drawn really fast and the whole process hardly takes a few minutes as the clay dries up at a fast rate.
Biren Kalindi all set for his performance
Just before taking to the stage. For artists coming to perform at these events, it is not only a chance at stardom, but also a chance for a better future
Baul's are famous all across India and are an ancient group of vagabonds who would go place to place busking. They have had a significant influence throughout history not only in Bengal's music but also its culture.
A baul tunes his ektara one last time before his performance