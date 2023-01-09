Photos: Chhattisgarh Anti-Christian Violence Sees Delhi Come Out on Winter Night

Delhi's Christian communities on Sunday, 8 January, held a candlelight prayer service for the Adivasi Christians persecuted for their faith in Chhattisgarh, at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, New Delhi.
(Photo: Verda Subzwari/The Quint)
Braving the cold, supporters from all walks of life joined a candlelight meeting at Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral on Sunday, 8 January, in solidarity with the persecuted Adivasi Christians in Chhattisgarh.
"Every religion and caste must have love among each other in a country like India. It is the government's responsibility to maintain peace and harmony in a diverse country like ours," said an attendee, Pasha Pradeep John.
"We are here to remind India to maintain that spirit (of brotherhood). Whatever is happening in Chhattisgarh is not what the real India is," said 45-year-old Margaret. Right-wing leaders had called for a rally against religious conversion on Monday, 2 January, in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. As violence broke out, a church on the premises of a school was desecrated and statues of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ were damaged.
The meeting also invited speakers from other religions. Religious leaders of Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism, Bahai, and Christianity came together to pray for the victims of the violence.
Anand and his friends, all between the ages of 18 and 20, came all the way from Faridabad to the Sacred Heart Cathedral, New Delhi, to show their support.
Supporters held placards and signs to show solidarity with the persecuted Christians in other parts of the country, condemning allegations of forced conversion.
"For several years, there has been an accusation against the Christian community that we are converting people from Hinduism to Christianity. But it's a wrong statement made by politicians. The Christian community is not for converting people forcefully. We preach and tell people good things for the nation, and after listening to that, people are taking their own decision of converting," said Thomas from Kerala.
"My wife and I live in the US, and we are surprised to see something like this still happening in India," said one attendee. "No matter what our nationality is, we all deserve the freedom to live a peaceful life, and anyone who interferes with our freedom, whether it's in America or India, it is completely wrong."
"This is not a protest, this is a prayer for those who need it," said Meenakshi Singh, one of the organisers of the prayer service.
The meeting ended with an appeal to the government to intervene and take steps to ensure the safety and security of Christians in the tribal belts of Chhattisgarh who have been subjected to violence and were forced out of their villages.
