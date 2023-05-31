In Photos: Aamir Khan Breaks Into Bhangra At 'Carry On Jatta 3' Trailer Launch

Aamir Khan breaks into Bhangra at Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
On Tuesday, 30 May, the team of Carry On Jatta 3 launched the trailer of their upcoming film at a grand event in Mumbai. Superstar Aamir Khan arrived at the event and performed Bhangra with the dancers who greeted him.
The film's lead actors, Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa, were also spotted at the trailer launch. They were later joined by Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik, and Binnu Dhillon. Comedian Kapil Sharma also marked his presence at the event.
Carry On Jatta 3 is directed by Smeep Kang, who also helmed the prequels of the film.
Aamir Khan greets the dancers at the event.
Kapil Sharma and Aamir share a hug.
Kavita Kaushik and Binnu Dhillon also performed Bhangra at the trailer launch.
Gurpreet Ghuggi also attended the event.
The cast and crew of Carry On Jatta 3 pose for a group photo.
The team of Carry On Jatta 3 groove to a song from the film.
Kapil Sharma, Gippy Grewal and Aamir Khan pose together for a picture.
Aamir Khan posed with the lead actors of the film, Gippy and Sonam.
Sonam Bajwa also grooved with the Bhangra dancers at the trailer launch.
