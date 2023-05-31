In Photos: Aamir Khan Breaks Into Bhangra At 'Carry On Jatta 3' Trailer Launch

On Tuesday, 30 May, the team of Carry On Jatta 3 launched the trailer of their upcoming film at a grand event in Mumbai. Superstar Aamir Khan arrived at the event and performed Bhangra with the dancers who greeted him.

The film's lead actors, Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa, were also spotted at the trailer launch. They were later joined by Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik, and Binnu Dhillon. Comedian Kapil Sharma also marked his presence at the event.

Carry On Jatta 3 is directed by Smeep Kang, who also helmed the prequels of the film.