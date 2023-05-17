Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Dazzles in a Black Dress For the Opening Night Party

Actor Sara Ali Khan just made her stunning debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actor opted for a gorgeous pastel lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her red carpet look.

Now, several viral pictures of the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor from the opening night party at Cannes have revealed her second look from the festival. In the photis, Sara can be seen dressed in a black dress with golden embellishment details on it. In another picture, the actor can be seen posing next to supermodel Naomi Campbell.