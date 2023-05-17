Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Sara Ali Khan Makes Her Debut at Cannes In a Stunning Lehenga

In Pics: Sara Ali Khan Makes Her Debut at Cannes In a Stunning Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan's pastel lehenga is designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share some stunning pictures from her Cannes debut. The actor captioned the post, "You Cannes do it.” Sara opted for a pastel blouse with silver embellishment details. The design was by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Sara is in Cannes as a guest of the Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair and will attend a gala celebration of global female artistes.

The actor wore a stunning pastel lehenga for her debut.

The ethereal outfit was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. 

As per reports, the outfit was draped by Dolly Jain.

"You Cannes do it,” Sara captioned her pictures. 

She opted to keep the look simple with minimal accessories. 

