In Pics: Sara Ali Khan Makes Her Debut at Cannes In a Stunning Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan Makes Her Debut at Cannes In a Stunning Lehenga
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share some stunning pictures from her Cannes debut. The actor captioned the post, "You Cannes do it.” Sara opted for a pastel blouse with silver embellishment details. The design was by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Sara is in Cannes as a guest of the Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair and will attend a gala celebration of global female artistes.
