Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Makes Her Red Carpet Debut in This Glamorous Outfit

Mrunal Thakur makes her debut at Cannes 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur has made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera. The Sita Ramam actor took to Instagram to share some pictures of her glamorous look for the red carpet.
Mrunal paired a black swimsuit by Verandah with matching lace pants and a black bling jacket by Dhruv Kapoor. The actor completed her look with Christian Louboutin's high heels.
She captioned her post, "I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes. Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned."
Mrunal Thakur looks dazzling in a shiny black attire.
The actor paired her black outfit with matching jewellery and nails.
Mrunal Thakur was styled by Rahul Vijay for her red carpet look.
Mrunal wore a black bling jacket and lace pants by Dhruv Kapoor.
