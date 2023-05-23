Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy Channels Old Hollywood Glam With Her Red Carpet Debut

Several Indian actors and celebrities made their debuts at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year. Joining the list is actor Mouni Roy. Mouni arrived in Cannes on 24 May and took to social media to share her first look from the festival.

The Brahmastra actor channelled the old Hollywood charm on the French Riviera with her stunning yellow Atelier Zuhra gown, which she paired with dark sunglasses. For her second appearance at Cannes, Mouni wore a dramatic black gown designed by Tarik Ediz.

Talking about her Cannes debut, Mouni had earlier shared in a press statement, "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honour. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform."