'He Has A Guest Appearance': Mouni Roy On Shah Rukh Khan's Role In 'Brahmastra'

In her interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, "My character is obviously derived from one of his fantasy fiction i.e. Ayan's brainchild. But also you know when you are working with people like Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan Sir, Nagarjuna Sir, Nagarjuna Sir. Shah Rukh Sir also plays a guest appearance. I suddenly kind of realized why they are where they are in life."

She also went on to add, "So it was such a different kind of experience that I gained while shooting this film and I even learnt so many things while shooting this film. Just to be a part of this world, I feel like it's a privilege."