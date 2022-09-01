ADVERTISEMENT

'He Has A Guest Appearance': Mouni Roy On Shah Rukh Khan's Role In 'Brahmastra'

The film is set to be out on 9 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'He Has A Guest Appearance': Mouni Roy On Shah Rukh Khan's Role In 'Brahmastra'
i

Mouni Roy, who is all set for the release of her latest film Brahmastra, in a recent interview opened up about working with her co-actors. Also adding that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the movie. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, "My character is obviously derived from one of his fantasy fiction i.e. Ayan's brainchild. But also you know when you are working with people like Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan Sir, Nagarjuna Sir, Nagarjuna Sir. Shah Rukh Sir also plays a guest appearance. I suddenly kind of realized why they are where they are in life."

She also went on to add, "So it was such a different kind of experience that I gained while shooting this film and I even learnt so many things while shooting this film. Just to be a part of this world, I feel like it's a privilege."

Mouni plays the role of a seeming antagonist, Junoon. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Also Read

'The Soul of Brahmastra Is a Love Story': Ranbir on His Film With Alia Bhatt

'The Soul of Brahmastra Is a Love Story': Ranbir on His Film With Alia Bhatt

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×