Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Steps Straight Out of a Fairytale in Her Blue Gown

Aditi Rao Hydari has returned to Cannes.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aditi Rao Hydari has returned to the French Riviera for the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Taking to social media, the actor mesmerised the internet with her first-look pictures from the festival.
Hydari looked like she stepped straight out of a fairytale in her dreamy Oscar De La Renta ballgown. The Jubilee actor complemented her look with a pair of white Kat Maconie heels and Tuula Jewellery ear cuffs.
Aditi Rao Hydari looked dreamy in a billowy Oscar De La Renta ballgown at Cannes.
Hydari paired her blue gown with ear cuffs from Tuula Jewellery.
Hydari complemented her look with a pair of white Kat Maconie heels with tulle wrapped around them.
Hydari looked breathtaking in her first look.
