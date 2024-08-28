Home Photos 'Just Outrage Is Not Enough': Bengaluru Residents Protest Over RG Kar Case
'Just Outrage Is Not Enough': Bengaluru Residents Protest Over RG Kar Case
Civil society groups in Bengaluru demand systemic changes to prevent gender violence after RG Kar case.
On 26 August, Karnataka civil society groups gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park to protest against Sexual Violence and demonstrate solidarity with the survivors of sexual violence.
(Photo: Aditiya Sajan/The Quint)
Weeks after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, people across states continue to protest over women safety issues.
On 26 August, civil society groups such as Fridays For Future Karnataka, Collective Karnataka, Ambedkar Reading Circle, Students for People’s Democracy, Naveddu Nilladidare, Bahutva Karnataka, All India Students Association Karnataka, Coalition for Sex Workers, Sexuality and Sexual Minority Rights, St. Broseph Army, and Queer Collective India gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park to protest against Sexual Violence and demonstrate solidarity with the survivors of sexual violence.
"Just outrage after rapes is not sufficient. We must continue to demand institutional changes. People’s outrage shouldn’t end here," said Debjani, a member of Students for People's Democracy who came to Bengaluru's Freedom Park on 26 August to protest in solidarity with the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital.
(Photo: Aditiya Sajan/ The Quint)
The protest, organised by civil society groups in Karnataka, focused on demanding justice for the survivors of sexual violence across India.
"The situation in Bangalore is alarming. We frequently see reports of gender-based violence, particularly sexual assault against women. But it's not just women who are affected; people who identify as women are also victims. This issue is intersectional. As members of a political organisation, we've joined forces with other associations to protest not just this specific incident but the entire system that enables such violence," said Carol, a 21 year old student from St. Joseph's University.
Carol also expressed concern about misogyny on campus and how to allows rape culture and objectification of women to thrive.
(Photo: Aditiya Sajan/ The Quint)
What has been remarkable about the RG Kar incident is the outpour of support from across India.
200+ marches were held in towns and districts of West Bengal on the eve of Independence Day, which has spread like wildfire across the country. While Karnataka Police clamped down on protesters and threatened FIRs on activists, Dalit working-class women from Mumbai's Jai Bhim Nagar faced heckling from residents of a private housing complex when they joined the protests.
(Photo: Aditiya Sajan/ The Quint)
Nishkala, a 26 year old social worker from Fridays For Future Karnataka said, "Capital punishment is not the solution. We demand survivor-centric accountability systems and systemic change to create a world where survivors are believed, women's bodies are respected, and men are committed to being fierce allies."
"I think it is high time that we come to the street. We're asking for states to be accountable. We're asking the state to kind of look at why sexual violence happens. We are demanding proper internal complaints committee.
We're trying to talk about the rights of informal workers, domestic workers, women in the factories, government workers who are in such informal situations that there are no institutions or mechanisms to protect them from the violence that they face from their superiors.
We're here to demand women's movements to be tied very closely to the class struggle, to the anti -cast struggle of women, working class women, struggling women. And we're here to make that point again," said Kusha, a 28 year old artist who is an active member in this protest.
(Photo: Aditiya Sajan/ The Quint)
Swapnil, a member of Students for People's Democracy (SFPD) said, "I would argue that education is not fulfilling its potential in addressing gender-based violence. While we don't expect education to outright prevent rape, it should instil in men the understanding that such actions are unacceptable. Unfortunately, it's failing to do so."
(Photo: Aditiya Sajan/ The Quint)
"I believe that anyone who doesn't understand the message of this protest should consider a few things. First, whether you choose to support it or not, you're contributing to the problem in some way. This problem could be as simple as not letting your daughter go out late at night, blaming her for being raped, or telling her not to wear certain clothes," said Nishkala.
She expressed het concern over suggestions such as female doctors, nurses, and medical staff shouldn't work night shifts or go to dark places which were floated in the wake of the Kolkata case. "This reflects a desire to protect women, but from whom? Men or abusers?" Nishkala questioned.
(Photo: Aditiya Sajan/ The Quint)
The protesters gathered at Freedom Park expressed concern over how the public has turned a blind eye to the historical and ongoing sexual violence faced by marginalised communities, particularly Dalit and Adivasi women. Additionally, there is a pervasive silence surrounding incidents of sexual violence within LGBTQIA+ communities. Perhaps most disturbingly, survivors are often left unsupported, their names censored in the media to protect their "dignity" while their trauma remains unaddressed.