'Just Outrage Is Not Enough': Bengaluru Residents Protest Over RG Kar Case

"I think it is high time that we come to the street. We're asking for states to be accountable. We're asking the state to kind of look at why sexual violence happens. We are demanding proper internal complaints committee.

We're trying to talk about the rights of informal workers, domestic workers, women in the factories, government workers who are in such informal situations that there are no institutions or mechanisms to protect them from the violence that they face from their superiors.

We're here to demand women's movements to be tied very closely to the class struggle, to the anti -cast struggle of women, working class women, struggling women. And we're here to make that point again," said Kusha, a 28 year old artist who is an active member in this protest.