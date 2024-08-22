'No Permission Sought for Renovation Work at RG Kar Hospital,' Say Officials

Even as questions were raised over the West Bengal government's urgency to carry out the renovations, including by the Calcutta High Court on 16 August, The Quint has found that the permissions necessary for the renovation work were not sought by the hospital authorities.

Established in 1886, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as per the Kolkata Municipality Corporation (KMC), falls under Grade IIB of the 'heritage building' category. Grade IIB is one of the gradings for heritage structures in Kolkata wherein new construction in the open land within the premises, and horizontal and vertical addition and alteration to the building, may be allowed, in compatible manner with the heritage building.

A member of the KMC's Heritage Conservation Committee, who did not want to be named, confirmed to The Quint that they did not receive any request for permission from RG Kar Hospital to carry out any refurbishments, thereby essentially violating a rule.