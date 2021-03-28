In Pics: Atrangi Re Wraps up Shoot, Sara Shares Memories From Set

Atrangi Re is scheduled to release on 6 August 2021
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from the sets of 'Atrangi Re'

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures from the sets of Atrangi Re announcing that the film has concluded shooting. Sharing her experience on set, Sara thanked director Aanand L. Rai for the 'role and opportunity'. "But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team," she added.

She also thanked her co-stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, "@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey." She expressed gratitude to Dhanush for introducing her to 'amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food'.

Akshay also got an apology from the actor. "...and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir," she said.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sara Ali Khan with 'Atrangi Re' co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sara with director Aanand L. Rai</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sara poses with co-star Akshay Kumar&nbsp;</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Director Aanand, Sara and Akshay on the sets of 'Atrangi Re'</p></div>
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sara and director Aanand L. Rai are all smiles</p></div>

The Aanand L. Rai directorial Atrangi Re is an Indian romantic drama starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush. Aanand is reuniting with A. R. Rahman after Raanjhanaa for the film's soundtrack. It is scheduled to release on 8 August.

Published: 28 Mar 2021,01:05 PM IST
