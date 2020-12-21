Akshay Kumar Poses as a Mughal Emperor on 'Atrangi Re' Shoot

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan have shared a look behind the scenes of their shoot for Atrangi Re in Agra. Akshay posted a video of himself twirling in front of the Taj Mahal while dressed like a Mughal emperor. "Wah Taj," he captioned it.
Sara posted a photo of Akshay sitting atop a palanquin and holding a rose in one hand. Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan - Mr Kumar it is," she wrote.
Production on the Aanand L Rai directorial began on 4 December after being put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Akshay and Sara took to social media to share the first look from the film. "The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes," the Mission Mangal actor wrote.
Atrangi Re is reportedly a cross-cultural love-story that will unfold in Madurai and Bihar over different time periods. It also stars Dhanush and has been written by Himanshu Sharma who has previously written Zero, Ranjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
