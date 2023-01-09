Pics: As Kate Middleton Turns 41, Here's Looking At Her Style Evolution

Kate Middleton's style evolution.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
It would be an understatement to say that Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales is a style icon. With so many people wanting to dress like her - she is nothing short of an enigma in the fashion world. Although deliberately conservative in her sense of style, she has worked around the limitations of dressing as a member of the British Royal Family. Kate can be anywhere from casual-chic to just plain glamorous. To top it all, her style has undergone a massive transformation over the years. From wearing jeans and cotton tops to wearing the most elegant ball gowns - she has done it all.
Here are some of her famous looks that embody her evident style evolution:
Not many people are aware that Kate's sense of style was edgy before she married into the royal family. In 2005 she was photographed wearing a spaghetti strap top and a black braided belt with jeans.
She always had a knack for wearing simple sun dresses. In 2006, she wore an elegant yet chic dress. A style that she would go on to embrace in her later years as a member of the royal family.
Blue is reportedly one of her favourite colours to wear. So it doesn't come as surprise that Kate chose to wear a blue sweater with a white skirt at the Badminton Horse trials in 2007.
One of those rare looks that the Princess isn't known for. A fun disco-themed look from a charity event in 2008.
This is the famous yellow Jenny Packham tea dress. from 2011.
This a classic look from Kate's wardrobe from 2012.
The Princess turned heads wearing this Tory Burch maxi dress in 2016. This is one of the most unexpected looks from Kate.
Kate wore many traditional attires on her visit to Pakistan in 2019. But this all-white salwar suit is an absolute winner.
During her tour of Scotland in 2021, Kate made heads turn with this tasteful, tailored look.
Kate really came into her own with this glamorous number in 2021. All the publications were in awe of her style, deeming her outfit as one of her best looks.
