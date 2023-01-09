Pics: As Kate Middleton Turns 41, Here's Looking At Her Style Evolution

It would be an understatement to say that Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales is a style icon. With so many people wanting to dress like her - she is nothing short of an enigma in the fashion world. Although deliberately conservative in her sense of style, she has worked around the limitations of dressing as a member of the British Royal Family. Kate can be anywhere from casual-chic to just plain glamorous. To top it all, her style has undergone a massive transformation over the years. From wearing jeans and cotton tops to wearing the most elegant ball gowns - she has done it all.

Here are some of her famous looks that embody her evident style evolution: