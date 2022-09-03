'The Crown' S6: Netflix Announces Casting for Prince William & Kate Middleton

The Crown poster.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The makers of the popular political series on Netflix, The Crown have recently announced the casting for the show's sixth season. Three new actors have been selected to play the roles of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the series' forthcoming season, as per a report by Variety.
In continuation to the report, 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey have been selected to play the role of young Prince William. Meanwhile, Meg Bellamy will play the charcter of Kate Middleton in the show's sixth season.
The Crown's fifth season, which is releasing soon on Netflix, will also introduce an all-new cast including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Maragret, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, West's son Senan West, Teddy Hawley and Will Powell as young Prince Harry at different ages, Khalid Abdalla as Princess Diana's beau Dodi Fayed, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowels. Jonny Lee Miller will also make an appearance as Prime Minister John Major in the show.
The fifth season is reportedly based in the 1990s, including incidents leading-up to and possibly following Diana's death in 1997.
The Crown's fifth season is expected to release in November on the streaming platform.
