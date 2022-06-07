ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Prince Louis Makes Faces at Kate Middleton in This Viral Video

"Kids will be kids," wrote one user.

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest, was captured in a grumpy mood during the Queen's Jubilee Celebrations recently. In a video that has gone viral online, it is seen how he is making faces at Kate while she is trying to shush him.

He also sticks his tongue out and continues this for a few seconds before sitting properly.

The video has a lot of funny reactions, both from users who can relate to Kate as a mother and others who can relate to Prince Louis' grumpiness.

