Pics: Alia-Ranbir, Kareena-Saif, Karisma at the Grand Kapoor Family Dinner

The Kapoor family recently got together for a grand dinner party. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are now busy with their daughter Raha, took some time out to be a part of the get-together. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma, Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Agastya Nanda were all present at the dinner.

Karisma and Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of the fun evening. Alia chose a red top and black pants for the occasion, while Ranbir opted for a blue t-shirt and grey trousers. Shweta and her kids can be seen in casual outfits. Kareena and Karisma decided to twin in black sweatshirts.

Take a look at the pictures: