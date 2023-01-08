Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Request Paparazzi Not to Click Raha's Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrating Chirstmas
(Photo: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, attended a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi and requested them not to click pictures of their daughter, Raha Kapoor.
Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share details from the meet and greet and the conversation that took place between the couple and the paparazzi, he said, "Beautiful couple #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt and #neetukapoor hosted a special get-together for media photographers. The couple requested media not to click their baby. During the informal conversation Ranbir showed us beautiful images of Baby Raha on his phone। Later he treated us with some amazing chaat."
Another video posted by Viral of the meet and greet showed Alia requesting the paparazzi to eat and go.
Alia was last seen in Brahmastra, which was a mega success at the box office. Ranbir also stared in the film. Alia's next film is with Ranveer Singh called, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
On the other end, Ranbir will be next seen in Animal and a romantic comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor called, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
