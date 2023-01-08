Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Request Paparazzi Not to Click Raha's Photos

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra, which was a mega success at the box office. Ranbir also stared in the film. Alia's next film is with Ranveer Singh called, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On the other end, Ranbir will be next seen in Animal and a romantic comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor called, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.