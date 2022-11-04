ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Have a Fun Day Out In London

Kareena and Karisma had a fun day out in London shopping, posing and doing a lot more.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Kareena Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor were spotted in London having a gala time together. The duo posted pictures on their respective social media pages talking about their time spent together. Kareena took to Instagram to caption the post, stating, "What sisters do when they have the day together Pose, Makeup, Shop, Repeat…#Girls just wanna have fun."

Kareena Kapoor   Karisma Kapoor 

