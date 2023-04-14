Pics: Soni Razdan & Neetu Kapoor Wish Alia-Ranbir On First Wedding Anniversary

Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan took to Instagram to wish Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Friday, 14 April for their first wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot last year in an intimate wedding ceremony among close friends and family.

Ranbir and Alia started dating soon after they began shooting for filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. They also welcomed their daughter earlier in November last year.

Soni Razdan said wrote, "On this day last year my sweet's promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards …"